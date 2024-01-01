Mortar 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Mortar is an evasion technique designed to defeat and divert detection and prevention of security products, including Antivirus (AV), Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), and Extended Detection and Response (XDR) solutions. It provides a framework for evading detection by security products, allowing for more effective penetration testing and red teaming exercises. Mortar's evasion techniques are designed to bypass security controls, enabling testers to identify vulnerabilities and weaknesses in an organization's defenses. The tool is intended for use by authorized security professionals and penetration testers, and should only be used with proper authorization and in accordance with applicable laws and regulations. By using Mortar, security professionals can simulate real-world attacks, identify vulnerabilities, and improve the overall security posture of an organization.