Mortar is an evasion technique designed to defeat and divert detection and prevention of security products, including Antivirus (AV), Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), and Extended Detection and Response (XDR) solutions. It provides a framework for evading detection by security products, allowing for more effective penetration testing and red teaming exercises. Mortar's evasion techniques are designed to bypass security controls, enabling testers to identify vulnerabilities and weaknesses in an organization's defenses. The tool is intended for use by authorized security professionals and penetration testers, and should only be used with proper authorization and in accordance with applicable laws and regulations. By using Mortar, security professionals can simulate real-world attacks, identify vulnerabilities, and improve the overall security posture of an organization.
A tool that exposes the functionality of the Volume Shadow Copy Service (VSS) for creation, enumeration, and manipulation of volume shadow copies, with features for persistence and evasion.
Ophcrack is a free Windows password cracker based on rainbow tables with various features for password recovery.
A project for demonstrating AWS attack techniques with a focus on ethical hacking practices.
Maintaining account persistence via XSS and Oauth
CrackMapExec (CME) - A tool for querying internal database for host and credential information in cybersecurity.
The Proxmark III is a versatile device for sniffing, reading, and cloning RFID tags with strong community support.