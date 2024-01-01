DShield Docker 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This Docker container starts a SSH honeypot (based on Cowrie) and enables the DShield output module to report statistics to the SANS ISC DShield project. Building the image: # git clone https://github.com/xme/dshield-docker # cd dshield-docker # docker build -t dshield/honeypot . Running the image: First, create a configuration file which will contain your DShield account details: # cat env.txt DSHIELD_UID=xxxxxxxxxx DSHIELD_APIKEY=xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx DSHIELD_EMAIL=xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx Your credentials will be validated and the honeyport properly configured. Don't forget to register[1] if you don't already have an account. [1] https://www.dshield.org/register.html Boot the container: # docker run -d -p 2222:2222 --env-file=env.txt --restart=always --name dshield dshield/honeypot b56e526b6f7c9b6cb419245757b0586f73d7e99089fa93409f3626122990505a # docker logs dshield Validating provided credentials... API key verification succeeded! Starting cowrie... The honeypot is listening to port