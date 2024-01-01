XXEinjector

Online Java decompiler tool with support for modern Java features.
Tool for automatic exploitation of XXE vulnerability using direct and different out of band methods. This tool is designed to automate the process of exploiting XXE vulnerabilities, making it easier for security researchers and penetration testers to identify and exploit these types of vulnerabilities. The tool supports multiple methods of exploitation, including direct and out-of-band methods, and provides a user-friendly interface for configuring and running attacks.
A suite of secret scanners built in Rust for performance.
A tool for translating Dalvik bytecode to equivalent Java bytecode, allowing Java analysis tools to analyze Android applications.
A command-line tool for identifying NoSQL injection vulnerabilities in MongoDB databases
Debugger and .NET assembly editor with advanced debugging features.
Cybersecurity tool merging DarunGrim's analysis algorithms, currently in internal testing for official release.