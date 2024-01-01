10 tools and resources
Automate the exploitation of XXE vulnerabilities
A tool to embed XXE and XSS payloads in various file formats
A tool to help exploit XXE vulnerabilities by sending a crafted XML file to the server and parsing it to extract the data.
A bash script for scanning a target network for HTTP resources through XXE
A mini webserver with FTP support for XXE payloads
A toolkit for detecting and tracking Blind XSS, XXE, and SSRF vulnerabilities
A collection of scripts for debugging SSRF, blind XSS, and XXE vulnerabilities
A categorized collection of bug bounty write-ups for various vulnerabilities.
Web-application vulnerability scanner with extensive coverage of security testing modules.