xxe

10 tools and resources

XXEinjector

XXEinjector

Automate the exploitation of XXE vulnerabilities

Malware Analysis
xxevulnerability-exploitationpenetration-testingsecurity-research
oxml_xxe

oxml_xxe

A tool for embedding XXE/XML exploits into different filetypes

Honeypots
xxe
docem

docem

A tool to embed XXE and XSS payloads in various file formats

Malware Analysis
xxexss
xxexploiter

xxexploiter

A tool to help exploit XXE vulnerabilities by sending a crafted XML file to the server and parsing it to extract the data.

Malware Analysis
xxeexploitxmlvulnerabilitypenetration-testingeducational
metahttp

metahttp

A bash script for scanning a target network for HTTP resources through XXE

Network Security
penetration-testingvulnerability-assessmentxxecurl
xxeserv

xxeserv

A mini webserver with FTP support for XXE payloads

Honeypots
xxeftpeducationalproof-of-concept
B-XSSRF

B-XSSRF

A toolkit for detecting and tracking Blind XSS, XXE, and SSRF vulnerabilities

Malware Analysis
blind-xssxxessrfvulnerability-detectionsecurity-testingweb-app-security
Ground Control

Ground Control

A collection of scripts for debugging SSRF, blind XSS, and XXE vulnerabilities

Honeypots
ssrfblind-xssxxevulnerability-testingweb-securitydebugging
Bug Bounty Reference

Bug Bounty Reference

A categorized collection of bug bounty write-ups for various vulnerabilities.

Vulnerability Management
bug-bountyvulnerability-exploitationxssxxercedeserializationcsrf
Wapiti

Wapiti

Web-application vulnerability scanner with extensive coverage of security testing modules.

Vulnerability Management
web-app-securityvulnerability-scanningsql-injectionxsscommand-executionxxe