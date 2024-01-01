NEW

oxml_xxe 0 ( 0 ) A tool for embedding XXE/XML exploits into different filetypes Honeypots Free xxe

docem 0 ( 0 ) A tool to embed XXE and XSS payloads in various file formats Malware Analysis Free xxexss

xxexploiter 0 ( 0 ) A tool to help exploit XXE vulnerabilities by sending a crafted XML file to the server and parsing it to extract the data. Malware Analysis Free xxeexploitxmlvulnerabilitypenetration-testingeducational

metahttp 0 ( 0 ) A bash script for scanning a target network for HTTP resources through XXE Network Security Free penetration-testingvulnerability-assessmentxxecurl

xxeserv 0 ( 0 ) A mini webserver with FTP support for XXE payloads Honeypots Free xxeftpeducationalproof-of-concept