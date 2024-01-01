persistence

6 tools and resources

NEW

Vshadow Logo

Vshadow

0 (0)

A command line utility for managing volume shadow copies with capabilities for evasion, persistence, and file extraction.

Digital Forensics
Free
windowspersistencefile-extractioncommand-execution
PowerSploit Logo

PowerSploit

0 (0)

A collection of Microsoft PowerShell modules for penetration testing purposes.

Offensive Security
Free
powershellpenetration-testingdll-injectioncompressionencryptionpersistence
Abusing the COM Registry Structure: CLSID, LocalServer32, & InprocServer32 Logo

Abusing the COM Registry Structure: CLSID, LocalServer32, & InprocServer32

0 (0)

Abusing the COM Registry Structure: CLSID, LocalServer32, & InprocServer32

Malware Analysis
Free
lateral-movementevasionpersistence
MadKing Amazon Web Services Attack Platform Logo

MadKing Amazon Web Services Attack Platform

0 (0)

A project for demonstrating AWS attack techniques with a focus on ethical hacking practices.

Offensive Security
Free
awsserverlesspersistenceethical-hackingsecurity
DiskShadow Logo

DiskShadow

0 (0)

A tool that exposes the functionality of the Volume Shadow Copy Service (VSS) for creation, enumeration, and manipulation of volume shadow copies, with features for persistence and evasion.

Offensive Security
Free
windowspersistenceevasion
TeamTNT Targeting AWS, Alibaba Logo

TeamTNT Targeting AWS, Alibaba

0 (0)

TeamTNT is modifying its malicious shell scripts after they were made public by security researchers.

Malware Analysis
Free
malwarepersistencelateral-movementcloud-security