NEW

Vshadow 0 ( 0 ) A command line utility for managing volume shadow copies with capabilities for evasion, persistence, and file extraction. Digital Forensics Free windowspersistencefile-extractioncommand-execution

PowerSploit 0 ( 0 ) A collection of Microsoft PowerShell modules for penetration testing purposes. Offensive Security Free powershellpenetration-testingdll-injectioncompressionencryptionpersistence