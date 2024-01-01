6 tools and resources
A command line utility for managing volume shadow copies with capabilities for evasion, persistence, and file extraction.
A collection of Microsoft PowerShell modules for penetration testing purposes.
Abusing the COM Registry Structure: CLSID, LocalServer32, & InprocServer32
A project for demonstrating AWS attack techniques with a focus on ethical hacking practices.
TeamTNT is modifying its malicious shell scripts after they were made public by security researchers.