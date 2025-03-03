Network Intelligence is a cybersecurity services provider that offers comprehensive security solutions through their ADVISE framework (Assess, Discover, Visualize, Implement, Sustain, Evolve). The company provides various cybersecurity services including: - Advanced Detection and Response: SOC services focused on threat protection - Governance Risk Management and Compliance: GRC solutions for evolving threats - Data Privacy and AI Security: Ensuring ethical AI adoption with privacy focus - Secure Digital Transformation: Support for digital transformation initiatives Network Intelligence serves multiple industries including banking and financial services, technology and media, oil and power, airlines, e-commerce, retail, and healthcare. They hold several accreditations including HITRUST, PCI QSA, CSA Trusted, CREST, and SWIFT CSP. Their service offerings include security assessments, compliance advisory (PCI DSS, ISO 27001, SOC 1 & 2), vulnerability management, penetration testing, security audits, and cybersecurity training. The company emphasizes a customer-centric approach to managing the entire lifecycle of cybersecurity posture.
FEATURES
ALTERNATIVES
Datadog offers a comprehensive suite of cybersecurity tools for various aspects of application and infrastructure monitoring.
CrowdStrike Charlotte AI is a conversational AI assistant that accelerates security operations by automating tasks and providing faster intelligence through generative AI capabilities.
Tool to disable vulnerable features in Windows and popular applications for enhanced security.
Dispatch helps manage security incidents by integrating with existing tools and automating incident response tasks.
Cortex XSOAR is a comprehensive SOAR platform that automates and standardizes security processes for faster response times and increased team productivity.
Fast Intercept is a security automation platform that empowers users to maximize their existing security products and automate routine tasks.
A collection of incident response methodologies for various security incidents, providing easy-to-use operational best practices.
A custom activity repository for Ayehu NG automation platform, allowing users to create and modify activities to fit their specific needs.
PINNED
InfoSecHired
An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.
Mandos Brief Newsletter
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.
Orca Security
A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.
DryRun
A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.
Wiz
Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.