Network Intelligence is a cybersecurity services provider that offers comprehensive security solutions through their ADVISE framework (Assess, Discover, Visualize, Implement, Sustain, Evolve). The company provides various cybersecurity services including: - Advanced Detection and Response: SOC services focused on threat protection - Governance Risk Management and Compliance: GRC solutions for evolving threats - Data Privacy and AI Security: Ensuring ethical AI adoption with privacy focus - Secure Digital Transformation: Support for digital transformation initiatives Network Intelligence serves multiple industries including banking and financial services, technology and media, oil and power, airlines, e-commerce, retail, and healthcare. They hold several accreditations including HITRUST, PCI QSA, CSA Trusted, CREST, and SWIFT CSP. Their service offerings include security assessments, compliance advisory (PCI DSS, ISO 27001, SOC 1 & 2), vulnerability management, penetration testing, security audits, and cybersecurity training. The company emphasizes a customer-centric approach to managing the entire lifecycle of cybersecurity posture.