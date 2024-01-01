xxexploiter

A collection of reverse engineering challenges covering a wide range of topics and difficulty levels.
Tool to help exploit XXE vulnerabilities This tool helps to exploit XXE vulnerabilities by sending a crafted XML file to the server and then parsing it to extract the data. Features: * Sends a crafted XML file to the server * Parses the XML file to extract the data Note: This tool is for educational purposes only and should not be used to exploit vulnerabilities in a malicious manner.
A binary analysis and management framework for organizing and analyzing malware and exploit samples, and creating plugins.
A collection of Android Applications with malware analysis results
dynStruct is a tool for monitoring memory accesses of an ELF binary and recovering structures of the original code.
Debugger and .NET assembly editor with advanced debugging features.
A collaborative malware analysis framework with various features for automated analysis tasks.