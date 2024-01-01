xxexploiter 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Tool to help exploit XXE vulnerabilities This tool helps to exploit XXE vulnerabilities by sending a crafted XML file to the server and then parsing it to extract the data. Features: * Sends a crafted XML file to the server * Parses the XML file to extract the data Note: This tool is for educational purposes only and should not be used to exploit vulnerabilities in a malicious manner.