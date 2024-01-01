Penetration Testing Practice Lab - Vulnerable Apps/Systems

A subdomain enumeration tool for bug hunting and pentesting
The Penetration Testing Practice Lab provides a collection of URLs for vulnerable web applications, operating system installations, old software, and war games sites for practicing cybersecurity skills.
A standalone man-in-the-middle attack framework used for phishing login credentials and bypassing 2-factor authentication.
Small script to simplify format string exploitation.
Introduction to using GScript for Red Teams
Local pentest lab using docker compose to spin up victim and attacker services.
C3 is a framework for creating custom C2 channels, integrating with existing offensive toolkits.