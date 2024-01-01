Linkedin2username 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

LinkedIn2Username is an OSINT tool that generates username lists for companies on LinkedIn, allowing users to gather information and identify potential targets for social engineering attacks or other security testing purposes. The tool utilizes LinkedIn's people search feature to gather employee data and generate a list of usernames, which can then be used for further reconnaissance or attack vectors. This tool is useful for penetration testers, bug bounty hunters, and security professionals looking to identify vulnerabilities in a company's security posture.