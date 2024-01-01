Simple script to check a domain's email protections and identify vulnerabilities.
LinkedIn2Username is an OSINT tool that generates username lists for companies on LinkedIn, allowing users to gather information and identify potential targets for social engineering attacks or other security testing purposes. The tool utilizes LinkedIn's people search feature to gather employee data and generate a list of usernames, which can then be used for further reconnaissance or attack vectors. This tool is useful for penetration testers, bug bounty hunters, and security professionals looking to identify vulnerabilities in a company's security posture.
A local privilege escalation vulnerability in the Linux kernel known for its catchy name and potential damages.
A collection of resources for securing AWS environments using the CIS Amazon Web Services Foundations Benchmark 1.1
A fuzzer for detecting open redirect vulnerabilities
A Java based HTTP/HTTPS proxy for assessing web application vulnerability with various useful features.
A categorized collection of bug bounty write-ups for various vulnerabilities.