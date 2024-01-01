NEW

honeydet 0 ( 0 ) A signature-based, multi-step, high interaction honeypot detection tool with support for various detection methods and protocols. Honeypots Free honeypotmulti-threadedgolangweb-servercommand-line-tool

Express Honeypot 0 ( 0 ) A honeypot for remote file inclusion (RFI) and local file inclusion (LFI) using fake URLs to catch scanning bots and malwares. Honeypots Free honeypotlfiexpressjavascriptweb-serversecurity-testing

Webshell-Sniper 0 ( 0 ) A webshell manager via terminal for controlling web servers running PHP or MySQL. Application Security Free phpmysqlunixterminalweb-server

Justniffer 0 ( 0 ) A network protocol analyzer for capturing and analyzing network traffic with a focus on TCP/IP flow reconstruction and response time tracking. Network Security Free network-discoveryprotocol-analysistraffic-analysisweb-server

HoneyHTTPD 0 ( 0 ) Python-based web server framework for setting up fake web servers and services with precise data responses. Application Security Free web-serverpythonhttpframeworktesting