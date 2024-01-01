web-server

10 tools and resources

Feroxbuster Logo

Feroxbuster

0 (0)

A fast and simple recursive content discovery tool

Network Security
Free
web-app-securitypenetration-testingsecurity-researchweb-server
honeydet Logo

honeydet

0 (0)

A signature-based, multi-step, high interaction honeypot detection tool with support for various detection methods and protocols.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotmulti-threadedgolangweb-servercommand-line-tool
Nikto Logo

Nikto

0 (0)

Web server scanner for identifying security vulnerabilities.

Vulnerability Management
Free
web-app-securityweb-serverscannervulnerability-detectionsecurity-audit
Express Honeypot Logo

Express Honeypot

0 (0)

A honeypot for remote file inclusion (RFI) and local file inclusion (LFI) using fake URLs to catch scanning bots and malwares.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotlfiexpressjavascriptweb-serversecurity-testing
Webshell-Sniper Logo

Webshell-Sniper

0 (0)

A webshell manager via terminal for controlling web servers running PHP or MySQL.

Application Security
Free
phpmysqlunixterminalweb-server

Justniffer

0 (0)

A network protocol analyzer for capturing and analyzing network traffic with a focus on TCP/IP flow reconstruction and response time tracking.

Network Security
Free
network-discoveryprotocol-analysistraffic-analysisweb-server
Security Tips - Apache HTTP Server Version 2.4 Logo

Security Tips - Apache HTTP Server Version 2.4

0 (0)

Security tips for setting up an Apache HTTP Server to prevent security issues.

Miscellaneous
Free
web-serversecuritydospermissions
HoneyHTTPD Logo

HoneyHTTPD

0 (0)

Python-based web server framework for setting up fake web servers and services with precise data responses.

Application Security
Free
web-serverpythonhttpframeworktesting
Recog Logo

Recog

0 (0)

A recognition framework for identifying products, services, operating systems, and hardware by matching fingerprints against network probes.

Digital Forensics
Free
network-discoveryosintweb-serveropen-source
PHPsploit Logo

PHPsploit

0 (0)

Full-featured C2 framework for stealthy communication and control on web servers.

Offensive Security
Free
c2phpweb-serverhttp-headersbackdoorprivilege-escalationlog-analysis