extended-ssrf-search

Smart ssrf scanner using different methods like parameter brute forcing in post and get requests. This tool is designed to scan for SSRF vulnerabilities in web applications. Features: * Supports multiple methods for SSRF scanning * Supports parameter brute forcing in post and get requests * Supports scanning for SSRF vulnerabilities in web applications This tool is a great resource for security researchers and penetration testers looking to identify SSRF vulnerabilities in web applications.