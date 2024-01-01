extended-ssrf-search

SentryPeer is a fraud detection tool that monitors and detects fraudulent activities on SIP servers, capturing IP addresses and phone numbers of suspicious activities and providing a notification system to service providers.
Smart ssrf scanner using different methods like parameter brute forcing in post and get requests. This tool is designed to scan for SSRF vulnerabilities in web applications. Features: * Supports multiple methods for SSRF scanning * Supports parameter brute forcing in post and get requests * Supports scanning for SSRF vulnerabilities in web applications This tool is a great resource for security researchers and penetration testers looking to identify SSRF vulnerabilities in web applications.
A multi-threading tool for sniffing HTTP header records with support for offline and live sniffing, TCP flow statistics, and JSON output.
A TCP-based traceroute implementation that bypasses firewall filters to trace the path to a destination.
A low interaction Python honeypot designed to mimic various services and ports to attract attackers and log access attempts.
Comprehensive guide for Iptables configuration and firewall rules.
Object scanning system with scalable and flexible architecture for intrusion detection.