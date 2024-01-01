4 tools and resources
The SOC Academy offers official VirusTotal certification courses to help cybersecurity professionals maximize its functionalities and advance their careers.
Coursera offers free online learning resources and courses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A one-stop online resource for cybersecurity degree programs in the US, offering information on undergraduate and graduate levels, online programs, and career options.
Cybrary is an online learning platform that provides accessible and affordable training in cybersecurity skills.