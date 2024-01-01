pip

SIREN Setup Instructions

SIREN Setup Instructions

Instructions for setting up SIREN, including downloading Linux dependencies, cloning the repository, setting up virtual environment, installing pip requirements, running SIREN, setting up Snort on Pi, and MySQL setup.

Training and Resources
linuxubuntupythongitpipmysqlsnortiptables
Clinv

Clinv

A DevSecOps command line asset inventory tool

Security Operations
devsecopspipcommand-line-toolasset-inventoryinventorydevops
yaramod

yaramod

Yaramod is a library for parsing YARA rules into AST and building new YARA rulesets with C++ programming interface.

Application Security
yararule-engineparserc++pythonpip
OCyara

OCyara

OCyara performs OCR on image files and scans them for matches to Yara rules, supporting Debian-based Linux distros.

Malware Analysis
pythonpip
AWS pwn

AWS pwn

Collection of penetration testing scripts for AWS with a focus on reconnaissance.

Offensive Security
awspenetration-testingaws-credentialspip