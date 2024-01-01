Ivy 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Ivy is a payload creation framework that enables the execution of arbitrary VBA (macro) source code directly in memory. It achieves this by utilizing programmatical access in the VBA object environment to load, decrypt, and execute shellcode. This framework provides a powerful tool for payload creation and execution, allowing for flexible and stealthy operations. Ivy's loader is designed to load, decrypt, and execute shellcode directly in memory, making it a valuable asset for penetration testers and red teams. The framework's ability to execute arbitrary VBA source code in memory makes it an attractive option for those looking to bypass traditional security controls. With Ivy, users can create and execute custom payloads, allowing for tailored attacks and increased flexibility during operations. The framework's programmatical access to the VBA object environment also enables the execution of shellcode, making it a powerful tool in the hands of security professionals.