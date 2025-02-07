Office-node is a proof-of-concept tool demonstrating automated MFA bypass techniques for Microsoft Outlook accounts. The tool utilizes Node.js and Playwright for browser automation to: - Intercept user email inputs - Relay credentials to legitimate Outlook login pages - Monitor server responses - Handle various authentication scenarios including: - Basic email/password authentication - Authenticator OTP verification - Phone number OTP verification The implementation requires ongoing maintenance due to Microsoft's interface changes and security updates.
A guide to bypassing RFID card reader security mechanisms using specialized hardware
Caldera is a cybersecurity framework by MITRE for automated security assessments and adversary emulation.
A standalone man-in-the-middle attack framework used for phishing login credentials and bypassing 2-factor authentication.
Collection of Windows oneliners for executing arbitrary code and downloading remote payloads.
A unified repository for different Metasploit Framework payloads.
A powerful penetration testing platform for identifying vulnerabilities and weaknesses in computer systems.
Cutting-edge open-source security tools for adversary simulation and threat hunting.
