A reconnaissance tool that retrieves information from Office 365 and Azure Active Directory using a valid credential.
PowerSploit is a collection of Microsoft PowerShell modules that can be used by penetration testers during various phases of an assessment. It includes modules for code execution, DLL injection, reflective PE injection, shellcode injection, WMI command execution, script modification, encoding, compression, encryption, and persistence.
TikiTorch offers advanced process injection capabilities to execute code stealthily in another process's space.
CLI tool for offensive and defensive security assessments on the Joi validator library with a wide range of attacks.
A PoC tool for generating Excel files with embedded macros without using Excel.
Pacu is an open-source AWS exploitation framework for offensive security testing against cloud environments.
ISF (Industrial Exploitation Framework) - An exploitation framework for industrial systems with various ICS protocol clients and exploit modules.