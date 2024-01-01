PowerSploit 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

PowerSploit is a collection of Microsoft PowerShell modules that can be used by penetration testers during various phases of an assessment. It includes modules for code execution, DLL injection, reflective PE injection, shellcode injection, WMI command execution, script modification, encoding, compression, encryption, and persistence.