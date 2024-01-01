A fully automated AD build script that configures a domain fully with adjustable XML files.
Windows Privilege Escalation Techniques is a list of techniques used to escalate privileges on a Windows system. These techniques are categorized into different types, including stored credentials, DLL injection, and more. Each technique is explained in detail, providing a comprehensive understanding of the methods used to escalate privileges. This list is useful for security professionals and penetration testers to identify and mitigate privilege escalation vulnerabilities. It is also useful for system administrators to understand the techniques used to escalate privileges and to implement countermeasures to prevent privilege escalation attacks.
A fully automated AD build script that configures a domain fully with adjustable XML files.
AWS IAM Security Assessment tool for identifying violations of least privilege and generating risk-prioritized reports.
A simple drop-in library for managing users, permissions, and groups in your application.
A comprehensive resource for securing Active Directory, including attack methods and effective defenses.
A tool for searching through public EBS snapshots for secrets, organized as an Elastic Beanstalk application.
A PHP OAuth 2.0 authorization server implementation with support for various grants and RFCs.