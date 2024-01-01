git-dumper

Certificate Transparency Monitor that alerts you when an SSL/TLS certificate is issued for your domains.
A tool to dump a git repository from a website. This tool allows you to download a Git repository from a website, even if the repository is not publicly available. It works by analyzing the HTML of the website and extracting the necessary information to clone the repository. This tool is useful for security researchers, penetration testers, and anyone who needs to access a Git repository without having the necessary credentials.
Certificate Transparency Monitor that alerts you when an SSL/TLS certificate is issued for your domains.
A comprehensive list of 44 advanced Google search operators to refine your search results and get the most out of Google.
CTF write-ups from SababaSec team
A library of string validators and sanitizers.
Online cybersecurity conference with speakers' talks and interactive Q&A sessions.
Leading academic department offering diverse courses and research opportunities.