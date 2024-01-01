git-dumper 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A tool to dump a git repository from a website. This tool allows you to download a Git repository from a website, even if the repository is not publicly available. It works by analyzing the HTML of the website and extracting the necessary information to clone the repository. This tool is useful for security researchers, penetration testers, and anyone who needs to access a Git repository without having the necessary credentials.