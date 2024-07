OpenRedireX 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A fuzzer for detecting open redirect vulnerabilities. OpenRedireX is a tool designed to detect open redirect vulnerabilities in web applications. It works by sending HTTP requests to the target URL and analyzing the response to detect potential open redirect vulnerabilities. OpenRedireX is a powerful tool for security researchers and penetration testers to identify and exploit open redirect vulnerabilities in web applications.