dnsspoof 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

DNS spoofer that drops DNS responses before they hit the router then replaces them with the spoofed DNS response. It can spoof all DNS lookup requests to point to a specific IP or redirect just a specific domain to a specific IP. Licensed under Copyright (c) 2013, Dan McInerney.