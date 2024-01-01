A multi-threading tool for sniffing HTTP header records with support for offline and live sniffing, TCP flow statistics, and JSON output.
DNS spoofer that drops DNS responses before they hit the router then replaces them with the spoofed DNS response. It can spoof all DNS lookup requests to point to a specific IP or redirect just a specific domain to a specific IP. Licensed under Copyright (c) 2013, Dan McInerney.
A tool to escalate SSRF vulnerabilities on modern cloud environments
PCAPdroid is a privacy-friendly app for tracking, analyzing, and blocking network connections on your device.
A bash script for scanning a target network for HTTP resources through XXE
Detects and prevents SSRF attacks
Accurate detection of HTTPS interception and robust TLS fingerprinting tool.