An anti-forensic kill-switch tool for USB ports to shut down the computer immediately in case of unauthorized access.
Fridump (v0.1) is an open source memory dumping tool, primarily aimed at penetration testers and developers. It uses the Frida framework to dump accessible memory addresses from any supported platform, allowing dumping of iOS, Android, or Windows applications' memory. The tool supports various flags for customization such as specifying output directory, verbosity, read-only memory dumping, running strings on dump files, and setting maximum dump file size.
A command-line tool for searching and extracting strings from files with various options like ASCII and Unicode string search.
iOSForensic is a Python tool for forensic analysis on iOS devices, extracting files, logs, SQLite3 databases, and .plist files into XML.
Dissect is a digital forensics & incident response framework that simplifies the analysis of forensic artefacts from various disk and file formats.
Collects and organizes Linux OS data for detailed analysis and incident response.
A reverse engineering framework with a focus on usability and code cleanliness