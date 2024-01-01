Innovative hub for cybersecurity events and initiatives.
Damn Vulnerable Linux (DVL) is a Linux-based operating system that is intentionally vulnerable to security attacks, designed for practicing and learning cybersecurity techniques.
A university course focused on vulnerability research, reverse engineering, and binary exploitation to teach practical offensive security skills.
Korean cyber-security challenge platform for exploiting and defending web application vulnerabilities.
A collection of lab scripts and files for learning about containers and container internals.
Collection of industry and community cybersecurity courses and materials by M. E. Kabay.
A repository aiming to archive all Android security presentations and whitepapers from conferences.