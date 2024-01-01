An exploitation framework for industrial security with modules for controlling PLCs and scanning devices.
PowerUpSQL is a tool that allows for the enumeration and attack of Active Directory environments through access to a SQL Server, enabling the targeting of not only the current domain but also trusting forests in a Two-Way External Trust.
SharpEDRChecker scans system components to detect security products and tools.
High-performant, coroutines-driven, and fully customisable Low & Slow load generator for real-world pentesting with undetectability through Tor.
A digital archive of the internet, allowing users to capture and browse archived web pages.
A Python utility to takeover domains vulnerable to AWS NS Takeover
Learn how to create new Malleable C2 profiles for Cobalt Strike to avoid detection and signatured toolset