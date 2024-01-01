repository

GitHunter

A tool for searching a Git repository for interesting content

Malware Analysis
git-dumper

A tool to dump a Git repository from a website

Miscellaneous
sysmon-modular

A Sysmon configuration repository for customizing Microsoft Sysinternals Sysmon configurations with modular setup.

Security Operations
MalShare.com

A community-driven public malware repository providing access to malware samples, tools, and resources for the cybersecurity community.

Threat Management
github-search

A collection of tools to perform searches on GitHub.

Blogs and News
Gitjacker

A tool to leak git repositories from misconfigured websites

Honeypots
im0rtp3's Yara rule repository

A collection of Yara rules licensed under the DRL 1.1 License.

Threat Management
secrepo

A repository of cybersecurity datasets and tools curated by @sooshie.

Threat Management
