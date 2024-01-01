The Penetration Testing Execution Standard 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

The penetration testing execution standard consists of seven main sections, covering everything related to a penetration test, from initial communication to reporting. The standard is divided into seven main sections: 1. Introduction and Planning 2. Intelligence Gathering and Threat Modeling 3. Vulnerability Research 4. Exploitation and Post-Exploitation 5. Reporting This version can be considered a v1.0, with a v2.0 in the works, providing more granular work in terms of 'levels' - as in intensity levels at which each of the elements of a penetration test can be performed at.