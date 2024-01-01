A tool that checks expired domains for categorization/reputation and Archive.org history to determine good candidates for phishing and C2 domain names.
The penetration testing execution standard consists of seven main sections, covering everything related to a penetration test, from initial communication to reporting. The standard is divided into seven main sections: 1. Introduction and Planning 2. Intelligence Gathering and Threat Modeling 3. Vulnerability Research 4. Exploitation and Post-Exploitation 5. Reporting This version can be considered a v1.0, with a v2.0 in the works, providing more granular work in terms of 'levels' - as in intensity levels at which each of the elements of a penetration test can be performed at.
A guide on basic Linux privilege escalation techniques including enumeration, data analysis, exploit customization, and trial and error.
A tool for recursively querying webservers
A tool that exposes the functionality of the Volume Shadow Copy Service (VSS) for creation, enumeration, and manipulation of volume shadow copies, with features for persistence and evasion.
A CVE compliant archive of public exploits and corresponding vulnerable software, and a categorized index of Internet search engine queries designed to uncover sensitive information.
A modular, menu-driven tool for building repeatable, time-delayed, distributed security events.