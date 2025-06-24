weSecretFinder Logo

Aurasium Logo
Aurasium

Practical security policy enforcement for Android apps via bytecode rewriting and in-place reference monitor.

Free
Specialized Security
objection - Runtime Mobile Exploration Logo
objection - Runtime Mobile Exploration

Runtime mobile exploration toolkit powered by Frida for assessing mobile app security without jailbreak.

Free
Specialized Security
PAPIMonitor Logo
PAPIMonitor

Python tool for monitoring user-select APIs in Android apps using Frida.

Free
Specialized Security
Shodan Logo
Shodan

A search engine for the Internet of Things (IoT) that discovers and monitors devices connected to the internet.

Free
Specialized Security
SCADAShutdownTool Logo
SCADAShutdownTool

Industrial control system automation and testing tool for SCADA security testing.

Free
Specialized Security
Altoro Mutual Online Banking Logo
Altoro Mutual Online Banking

Altoro Mutual offers online banking, real estate financing, business credit cards, retirement solutions, and prioritizes privacy and security.

Free
Specialized Security
BusKill App Logo
BusKill App

BusKill is a laptop kill cord that can trigger your computer to lock or shutdown when it's physically separated from you.

Free
Specialized Security
Honeypot Spam Prevention for Laravel Applications Logo
Honeypot Spam Prevention for Laravel Applications

A spam prevention technique using hidden fields to detect and deter spam bots in Laravel applications.

Free
Specialized Security

PINNED

Mandos Brief Newsletter Logo

Mandos Brief Newsletter

A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.

Resources
PTJunior Logo

PTJunior

An AI-powered penetration testing platform that autonomously discovers, exploits, and documents vulnerabilities while generating NIST-compliant reports.

Offensive Security
CTIChef.com Detection Feeds Logo

CTIChef.com Detection Feeds

A tiered cyber threat intelligence service providing detection rules from public repositories with varying levels of analysis, processing, and guidance for security teams.

Threat Management
OSINTLeak Logo

OSINTLeak

OSINTLeak is a tool for discovering and analyzing leaked sensitive information across various online sources to identify potential security risks.

Digital Forensics
ImmuniWeb® Discovery Logo

ImmuniWeb® Discovery

ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web.

Attack Surface Management
Checkmarx SCA Logo

Checkmarx SCA

A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.

Application Security
Orca Security Logo

Orca Security

A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.

Cloud Security
DryRun Logo

DryRun

A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.

Application Security