weSecretFinder

Practical security policy enforcement for Android apps via bytecode rewriting and in-place reference monitor.
Runtime mobile exploration toolkit powered by Frida for assessing mobile app security without jailbreak.
Python tool for monitoring user-select APIs in Android apps using Frida.
A search engine for the Internet of Things (IoT) that discovers and monitors devices connected to the internet.
Industrial control system automation and testing tool for SCADA security testing.
Altoro Mutual offers online banking, real estate financing, business credit cards, retirement solutions, and prioritizes privacy and security.
BusKill is a laptop kill cord that can trigger your computer to lock or shutdown when it's physically separated from you.
A spam prevention technique using hidden fields to detect and deter spam bots in Laravel applications.
Mandos Brief Newsletter
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.
PTJunior
An AI-powered penetration testing platform that autonomously discovers, exploits, and documents vulnerabilities while generating NIST-compliant reports.
CTIChef.com Detection Feeds
A tiered cyber threat intelligence service providing detection rules from public repositories with varying levels of analysis, processing, and guidance for security teams.
OSINTLeak
OSINTLeak is a tool for discovering and analyzing leaked sensitive information across various online sources to identify potential security risks.
ImmuniWeb® Discovery
ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web.
Checkmarx SCA
A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.
Orca Security
A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.
DryRun
A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.