GoatseLinux: It's Wide Open [tm] GSL

It's Wide Open [tm] GSL is a Vmware image you can run for penetration testing purposes. If you don't know what any of that means, don't waste vulnhub's bandwidth: Download v1.0, 765MB, 2009.06.07