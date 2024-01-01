GoatseLinux: It's Wide Open [tm] GSL

LeakIX is a red-team search engine that indexes mis-configurations and vulnerabilities online.
It's Wide Open [tm] GSL is a Vmware image you can run for penetration testing purposes. If you don't know what any of that means, don't waste vulnhub's bandwidth: Download v1.0, 765MB, 2009.06.07
Automated vulnerability discovery tool for Cake PHP framework with limited false positives.
A repository of open-source plugins for Rapid7 InsightConnect
A tool for scanning Adobe Experience Manager instances for potential security vulnerabilities
SecurityVulnerability.io simplifies the process of collecting, enriching, and presenting vulnerability information for both human and machine consumption.
A tool for static analysis of known vulnerabilities, trojans, viruses, malware & other malicious threats in docker images/containers