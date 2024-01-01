Twitter's Vine Source Code Dump Logo

Twitter's Vine Source Code Dump - A disclosure of a bug found in Twitter's Vine, detailing the process of procuring the source code without actually disclosing it, emphasizing the importance of reconnaissance and discovering subdomains.

