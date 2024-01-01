A cybersecurity platform that offers vulnerability scanning, Windows Defender and 3rd party AV management, and MFA compliance reporting, among other features.
Twitter's Vine Source Code Dump - A disclosure of a bug found in Twitter's Vine, detailing the process of procuring the source code without actually disclosing it, emphasizing the importance of reconnaissance and discovering subdomains.
BuiltWith API client
DOM-based XSS vulnerability scanner
Open source web application security scanner with 200+ vulnerability identification capabilities.
A vulnerable web site for testing Sentinel features
An AI-powered Google Dorking tool that helps create effective search queries to uncover sensitive information on the internet.