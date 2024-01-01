The CyberWire Logo

Sysreptor is a fully customizable offensive security reporting tool tailored for penetration testers and red team professionals, facilitating detailed and efficient security assessment documentation.

penetration-testingred-teamoffensive-securityreporting-toolsecurity-assessmentpenetration-testing-framework

