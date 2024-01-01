The Hacker News

CyberScoop is a leading media brand providing news and event coverage to top cybersecurity leaders through its website, newsletter, events, radio, and TV.
Sysreptor is a fully customizable offensive security reporting tool tailored for penetration testers and red team professionals, facilitating streamlined and efficient security assessments.
CyberScoop is a leading media brand providing news and event coverage to top cybersecurity leaders through its website, newsletter, events, radio, and TV.
Securelist by Kaspersky Lab provides in-depth cybersecurity research and solutions across multiple industries.
Mandos Way provides strategic cybersecurity insights, particularly in AI implementation and leadership.
Sysreptor provides a customizable reporting platform for pentesters and red teamers to efficiently document security assessments.
A general cybersecurity news site providing discussions and news on various cybersecurity topics.
Sysreptor provides a customizable security reporting solution for penetration testers and red teamers.