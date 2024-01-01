Bleeping Computer 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Sysreptor is a fully customizable, offensive security reporting solution designed for pentesters, red teamers, and other security-related professionals, allowing them to generate detailed reports of their findings and vulnerabilities. The tool provides a high degree of customization, enabling users to tailor their reports to their specific needs and preferences. With Sysreptor, users can easily create professional-looking reports that effectively communicate their findings and recommendations to clients or stakeholders. Sysreptor's flexibility and customizability make it an ideal solution for security professionals who need to generate comprehensive and detailed reports of their security testing and assessment activities.