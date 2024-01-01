Pupy 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Pupy is an open-source, cross-platform C2 and post-exploitation framework written in Python and C, allowing for remote access and control of compromised systems across various operating systems, including Windows, Linux, OSX, and Android. It provides a range of features, including remote shell access, file management, and process manipulation, making it a powerful tool for penetration testers and red teams. Pupy's modular design and extensible architecture enable users to create custom plugins and modules, expanding its capabilities and versatility. Additionally, Pupy supports multiple communication protocols, including HTTP, HTTPS, and DNS, ensuring secure and reliable communication between the compromised system and the command and control server.