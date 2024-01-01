CredMaster enhances password spraying tactics with IP rotation to maintain anonymity and efficiency.
Pupy is an open-source, cross-platform C2 and post-exploitation framework written in Python and C, allowing for remote access and control of compromised systems across various operating systems, including Windows, Linux, OSX, and Android. It provides a range of features, including remote shell access, file management, and process manipulation, making it a powerful tool for penetration testers and red teams. Pupy's modular design and extensible architecture enable users to create custom plugins and modules, expanding its capabilities and versatility. Additionally, Pupy supports multiple communication protocols, including HTTP, HTTPS, and DNS, ensuring secure and reliable communication between the compromised system and the command and control server.
CredMaster enhances password spraying tactics with IP rotation to maintain anonymity and efficiency.
A Live CD and Live USB for penetration testing and security assessment
Collection of vulnerable ARM binaries for beginner vulnerability researchers & exploit developers.
A powerful enumeration tool for discovering assets and subdomains.
Covenant is a .NET C2 framework for red teamers, facilitating collaborative and efficient management of red team operations.
Create a vulnerable active directory for testing various Active Directory attacks.