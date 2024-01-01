database-security

7 tools and resources

NoSql Injection CLI tool

A command-line tool for identifying NoSQL injection vulnerabilities in MongoDB databases

Malware Analysis
Free
mongodbvulnerability-scanningsecurity-testingcli-tooldatabase-security
Acra

Database protection suite with field-level encryption and intrusion detection

Miscellaneous
Free
database-securityintrusion-detectiondata-protectionapplication-security
SQL Injection Cheat Sheet

A comprehensive SQL injection cheat sheet covering various database management systems and techniques.

Training and Resources
Free
sql-injectioncheat-sheetpenetration-testingsecurity-professionalsdatabase-securityoraclemicrosoftmysql

TypeDB Blog

Technical blog posts, announcements, tutorials, and insights on TypeDB & TypeQL.

Blogs and News
Free
cybersecuritydatabasedatabase-security
NoSQLMap

NoSQLMap is a Python tool for auditing and automating injection attacks on NoSQL databases.

Vulnerability Management
Free
mongodbinjectionexploitweb-application-securitydatabase-security
sqlmap

Automates SQL injection detection and exploitation

Vulnerability Management
Free
sql-injectionpenetration-testingdatabase-securityvulnerability-scanning
libesedb

A library to access the Extensible Storage Engine (ESE) Database File (EDB) format used in various Windows applications.

Digital Forensics
Free
exchangewindowsforensic-analysisdatabase-security