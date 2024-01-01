7 tools and resources
A command-line tool for identifying NoSQL injection vulnerabilities in MongoDB databases
Database protection suite with field-level encryption and intrusion detection
A comprehensive SQL injection cheat sheet covering various database management systems and techniques.
Technical blog posts, announcements, tutorials, and insights on TypeDB & TypeQL.
NoSQLMap is a Python tool for auditing and automating injection attacks on NoSQL databases.
Automates SQL injection detection and exploitation
A library to access the Extensible Storage Engine (ESE) Database File (EDB) format used in various Windows applications.