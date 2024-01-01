vulnerability-research

5 tools and resources

ExploitDB

A CVE compliant archive of public exploits and corresponding vulnerable software, and a categorized index of Internet search engine queries designed to uncover sensitive information.

Offensive Security
exploitvulnerability-researchpenetration-testingcybersecuritycve
Packet Storm Exploits for April 2024

A collection of 132 exploits added to Packet Storm in April 2024

Vulnerability Management
exploitvulnerability-research
Project Zero iPhone Messaging Tools

Repository of tools for testing iPhone messaging by Project Zero

Offensive Security
blue-teambug-bountybug-huntingfuzzingsecurity-testingvulnerability-research
Modern Binary Exploitation - CSCI 4968

A university course focused on vulnerability research, reverse engineering, and binary exploitation to teach practical offensive security skills.

Training and Resources
binary-exploitationbinary-securityreverse-engineeringvulnerability-research

The Penetration Testing Execution Standard

A standard for conducting penetration tests, covering seven main sections from planning to reporting.

Offensive Security
penetration-testingvulnerability-researchexploitationreporting