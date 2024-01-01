Honeyprint Printer honeypot PoC 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Honeyprint is a printer honeypot PoC that simulates a printer on a network, allowing you to detect and analyze potential attackers. It's a simple, easy-to-use tool that can be used to detect and analyze potential attackers, and to test the effectiveness of your security measures. Honeyprint is a great tool for security professionals, penetration testers, and anyone interested in cybersecurity. It's a great way to test your network security and detect potential threats before they become major issues. Honeyprint is a powerful tool that can help you stay one step ahead of potential attackers and keep your network secure.