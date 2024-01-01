Honeyprint Printer honeypot PoC

A command line tool for running SQL queries on PCAP files with various output options and a simplistic web-server.
Honeyprint is a printer honeypot PoC that simulates a printer on a network, allowing you to detect and analyze potential attackers. It's a simple, easy-to-use tool that can be used to detect and analyze potential attackers, and to test the effectiveness of your security measures. Honeyprint is a great tool for security professionals, penetration testers, and anyone interested in cybersecurity. It's a great way to test your network security and detect potential threats before they become major issues. Honeyprint is a powerful tool that can help you stay one step ahead of potential attackers and keep your network secure.
A low interaction Python honeypot designed to mimic various services and ports to attract attackers and log access attempts.
A free, open-source network protocol analyzer for capturing and displaying packet-level data.
Automated SSRF finder with options for XSS and open redirects
A package for capturing and analyzing network flow data and intraflow data.
A multi-threaded intrusion detection system using Yara for network and stream IDS