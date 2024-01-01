Inceptor is a template-driven framework for evading Anti-Virus and Endpoint Detection and Response solutions, allowing users to create custom evasion techniques and test their security controls.
Sublist3r is a python tool designed to enumerate subdomains of websites using OSINT. It helps penetration testers and bug hunters collect and gather subdomains for the domain they are targeting. Sublist3r enumerates subdomains using many search engines such as Google, Yahoo, Bing, Baidu and Ask. Sublist3r also enumerates subdomains using Netcraft, Virustotal, ThreatCrowd, DNSdumpster and ReverseDNS. subbrute was integrated with Sublist3r to increase the possibility of finding more subdomains using bruteforce with an improved wordlist. The credit goes to TheRook who is the author of subbrute. Screenshots Installation git clone https://github.com/aboul3la/Sublist3r.git Recommended Python Version: Sublist3r currently supports Python 2 and Python 3. The recommended version for Python 2 is 2.7.x The recommended version for Python 3 is 3.4.x Dependencies: Sublist3r depends on the requests, dnspython and argparse python modules. These dependencies can be installed using the requirements file: Installation on Windows: c:\python27\python.exe -m pip install -r requirements.txt Installation on Linux sudo pip install -r requirements.txt Alternatively, each module can be install
Inceptor is a template-driven framework for evading Anti-Virus and Endpoint Detection and Response solutions, allowing users to create custom evasion techniques and test their security controls.
Redboto is a collection of scripts for red team operations against the AWS API.
An interactive multi-user web JS shell
CrackMapExec (CME) - A tool for querying internal database for host and credential information in cybersecurity.
Abusing SCF files to gather user hashes from an unauthenticated writable Windows-based file share.
Weaponizing Kerberos protocol flaws for stealthy attacks on domain users.