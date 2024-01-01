Open-source honeypot tool for detecting and analyzing malicious activities in the Apache Struts exploit.
An easy to set up and use SSH honeypot, a fake SSH server that logs SSH connections and activity without executing commands or making network requests. Installation and usage instructions are available on GitHub, including building from source, using GitHub releases, Snap, Docker, CLI, Dockerfile, Docker Compose, and systemd. Note that the package in Debian repositories may be outdated.
Open-source honeypot tool for detecting and analyzing malicious activities in the Apache Struts exploit.
An active and aggressive honeypot tool for network security.
SMTP Honeypot with custom modules for different modes of operation.
A tool to declutter URL lists for crawling and pentesting
An automation framework for subdomain bruteforcing
A honeypot tool that simulates an open relay to capture and analyze spam