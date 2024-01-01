Turbo Intruder Logo

Turbo Intruder is a Burp Suite extension for sending large numbers of HTTP requests and analyzing the results. It allows you to send a large number of requests and analyze the results to identify potential vulnerabilities. It also provides features such as request filtering, request modification, and result analysis.

Offensive Security
Free
burp-suitevulnerability-scanninghttp-requestspenetration-testingsecurity-testing

