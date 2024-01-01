network-discovery

Internet-Wide Misconfiguration Scanner Logo

Internet-Wide Misconfiguration Scanner

0 (0)

Scan the internet for publicly exposed network components

Network Security
Free
network-discoveryport-scanningnetwork-security
ScanCannon Logo

ScanCannon

0 (0)

A tool for discovering and enumerating external attack surfaces

Network Security
Free
attack-pathsblue-teamdnsenumerationnetwork-discoveryreconnaissance
AttackSurfaceMapper Logo

AttackSurfaceMapper

0 (0)

Automate your reconnaissance process with AttackSurfaceMapper, a tool for mapping and analyzing network attack surfaces.

Vulnerability Management
Free
attack-surfacereconnaissancenetwork-discoveryvulnerability-assessmentsecurity-audit

Justniffer

0 (0)

A network protocol analyzer for capturing and analyzing network traffic with a focus on TCP/IP flow reconstruction and response time tracking.

Network Security
Free
network-discoveryprotocol-analysistraffic-analysisweb-server
wireshark Logo

wireshark

0 (0)

A free, open-source network protocol analyzer for capturing and displaying packet-level data.

Network Security
Free
network-discoverynetwork-security-monitoringpacket-captureprotocol-analysis
dpkt Logo

dpkt

0 (0)

Python module for fast packet parsing with TCP/IP protocol definitions.

Network Security
Free
network-discoverynetwork-security-monitoringtcppython
s7scan Logo

s7scan

0 (0)

A tool for scanning networks, enumerating Siemens PLCs, and gathering detailed information about them.

Network Security
Free
plcnetwork-scanningnetwork-discovery
FingerprintX Logo

FingerprintX

0 (0)

FingerprintX is a standalone utility for service discovery on open ports.

Network Security
Free
network-discoveryport-scanningreconnaissancesecurity-researchfree-tools
SharpPrinter Logo

SharpPrinter

0 (0)

SharpPrinter enables efficient discovery of network printers for security and management purposes.

Offensive Security
Free
network-discoverynetwork-mappingsecurity-assessmentnetwork-security
NMAP Logo

NMAP

0 (0)

Nmap is an essential network scanning tool used for network security auditing and status monitoring.

Vulnerability Management
Free
network-discoverynetwork-scanningport-scanningnetwork-security
SharpShares Logo

SharpShares

0 (0)

SharpShares efficiently enumerates and maps network shares and resolves names within a domain.

Offensive Security
Free
network-discoverydomain-enumerationnetwork-mappingsecurity-assessment

IP Address Scanner

0 (0)

Tool used to scan a range of IP addresses to identify active hosts and gather information about them.

Network Security
Free
port-scanningnetwork-discovery
tcptraceroute Logo

tcptraceroute

0 (0)

A TCP-based traceroute implementation that bypasses firewall filters to trace the path to a destination.

Network Security
Free
network-discoverytcpnetwork-securitynetwork-administration
netripper Logo

netripper

0 (0)

Smart traffic sniffing tool for penetration testers

Network Security
Free
network-discoveryprotocol-analysispenetration-testingnetwork-reconnaissance

Scapy

0 (0)

A powerful interactive packet manipulation program and library for network exploration and security testing.

Network Security
Free
network-securitypenetration-testingnetwork-discoverynetwork-testing
IVRE (Instrument de veille sur les réseaux extérieurs) or DRUNK (Dynamic Recon of UNKnown networks) Logo

IVRE (Instrument de veille sur les réseaux extérieurs) or DRUNK (Dynamic Recon of UNKnown networks)

0 (0)

A network recon framework including tools for passive and active recon

Network Security
Free
network-securitynetwork-discoverynetwork-scanning
Recog Logo

Recog

0 (0)

A recognition framework for identifying products, services, operating systems, and hardware by matching fingerprints against network probes.

Digital Forensics
Free
network-discoveryosintweb-serveropen-source
snmpcheck Logo

snmpcheck

0 (0)

A tool for enumerating information via SNMP protocol.

Network Security
Free
enumerationnetwork-discoverynetwork-security-monitoring
Masscanned Logo

Masscanned

0 (0)

A network responder supporting various protocols with minimal assumptions on client intentions.

Network Security
Free
network-discoveryprotocol-analysistcpdnssshsmbhttp
traceroute-circl Logo

traceroute-circl

0 (0)

An extended traceroute tool for CSIRT operators with advanced features.

Network Security
Free
network-discoverynetwork-security-monitoringcircl
Chaosreader Logo

Chaosreader

0 (0)

Chaosreader is a tool for ripping files from network sniffing dumps and replaying various protocols and file transfers.

Network Security
Free
network-discoveryprotocol-analysistcpdumpfile-analysis