21 tools and resources
Scan the internet for publicly exposed network components
A tool for discovering and enumerating external attack surfaces
Automate your reconnaissance process with AttackSurfaceMapper, a tool for mapping and analyzing network attack surfaces.
A network protocol analyzer for capturing and analyzing network traffic with a focus on TCP/IP flow reconstruction and response time tracking.
A free, open-source network protocol analyzer for capturing and displaying packet-level data.
Python module for fast packet parsing with TCP/IP protocol definitions.
A tool for scanning networks, enumerating Siemens PLCs, and gathering detailed information about them.
FingerprintX is a standalone utility for service discovery on open ports.
SharpPrinter enables efficient discovery of network printers for security and management purposes.
Nmap is an essential network scanning tool used for network security auditing and status monitoring.
SharpShares efficiently enumerates and maps network shares and resolves names within a domain.
Tool used to scan a range of IP addresses to identify active hosts and gather information about them.
A TCP-based traceroute implementation that bypasses firewall filters to trace the path to a destination.
Smart traffic sniffing tool for penetration testers
A powerful interactive packet manipulation program and library for network exploration and security testing.
A network recon framework including tools for passive and active recon
A recognition framework for identifying products, services, operating systems, and hardware by matching fingerprints against network probes.
A tool for enumerating information via SNMP protocol.
A network responder supporting various protocols with minimal assumptions on client intentions.
An extended traceroute tool for CSIRT operators with advanced features.
Chaosreader is a tool for ripping files from network sniffing dumps and replaying various protocols and file transfers.