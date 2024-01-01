NEW

AttackSurfaceMapper 0 ( 0 ) Automate your reconnaissance process with AttackSurfaceMapper, a tool for mapping and analyzing network attack surfaces. Vulnerability Management Free attack-surfacereconnaissancenetwork-discoveryvulnerability-assessmentsecurity-audit

Justniffer 0 ( 0 ) A network protocol analyzer for capturing and analyzing network traffic with a focus on TCP/IP flow reconstruction and response time tracking. Network Security Free network-discoveryprotocol-analysistraffic-analysisweb-server

dpkt 0 ( 0 ) Python module for fast packet parsing with TCP/IP protocol definitions. Network Security Free network-discoverynetwork-security-monitoringtcppython

s7scan 0 ( 0 ) A tool for scanning networks, enumerating Siemens PLCs, and gathering detailed information about them. Network Security Free plcnetwork-scanningnetwork-discovery

FingerprintX 0 ( 0 ) FingerprintX is a standalone utility for service discovery on open ports. Network Security Free network-discoveryport-scanningreconnaissancesecurity-researchfree-tools

SharpPrinter 0 ( 0 ) SharpPrinter enables efficient discovery of network printers for security and management purposes. Offensive Security Free network-discoverynetwork-mappingsecurity-assessmentnetwork-security

NMAP 0 ( 0 ) Nmap is an essential network scanning tool used for network security auditing and status monitoring. Vulnerability Management Free network-discoverynetwork-scanningport-scanningnetwork-security

SharpShares 0 ( 0 ) SharpShares efficiently enumerates and maps network shares and resolves names within a domain. Offensive Security Free network-discoverydomain-enumerationnetwork-mappingsecurity-assessment

IP Address Scanner 0 ( 0 ) Tool used to scan a range of IP addresses to identify active hosts and gather information about them. Network Security Free port-scanningnetwork-discovery

tcptraceroute 0 ( 0 ) A TCP-based traceroute implementation that bypasses firewall filters to trace the path to a destination. Network Security Free network-discoverytcpnetwork-securitynetwork-administration

Scapy 0 ( 0 ) A powerful interactive packet manipulation program and library for network exploration and security testing. Network Security Free network-securitypenetration-testingnetwork-discoverynetwork-testing

Recog 0 ( 0 ) A recognition framework for identifying products, services, operating systems, and hardware by matching fingerprints against network probes. Digital Forensics Free network-discoveryosintweb-serveropen-source

snmpcheck 0 ( 0 ) A tool for enumerating information via SNMP protocol. Network Security Free enumerationnetwork-discoverynetwork-security-monitoring

Masscanned 0 ( 0 ) A network responder supporting various protocols with minimal assumptions on client intentions. Network Security Free network-discoveryprotocol-analysistcpdnssshsmbhttp

traceroute-circl 0 ( 0 ) An extended traceroute tool for CSIRT operators with advanced features. Network Security Free network-discoverynetwork-security-monitoringcircl