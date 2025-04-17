ImmuniWeb® On-Demand Logo

DryRun Logo
DryRun

A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.

Commercial
Application Security
AppMon Logo
AppMon

Automated framework for monitoring and tampering system API calls of native macOS, iOS, and Android apps.

Free
Application Security
Android Security Awesome Logo
Android Security Awesome

A collection of Android security related resources

Free
Application Security
Caido Logo
Caido

A lightweight web security auditing toolkit that simplifies security tasks and enhances productivity.

Free
Application Security
Kodem Logo
Kodem

Application security platform that combines SAST and SCA with runtime intelligence to validate vulnerability exploitability and provide contextual remediation guidance.

Commercial
Application Security
JS NICE Logo
JS NICE

Statistical renaming, Type inference, and Deobfuscation tool for JavaScript code.

Free
Application Security
damnvulnerable.me Logo
damnvulnerable.me

A deliberately vulnerable modern day app with lots of DOM related bugs

Free
Application Security
@fastify/csrf-protection Logo
@fastify/csrf-protection

Protect your Fastify server against CSRF attacks with a series of utilities and recommendations for secure application development.

Free
Application Security

