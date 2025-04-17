ImmuniWeb® On-Demand

FEATURES
A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.
Automated framework for monitoring and tampering system API calls of native macOS, iOS, and Android apps.
A lightweight web security auditing toolkit that simplifies security tasks and enhances productivity.
Application security platform that combines SAST and SCA with runtime intelligence to validate vulnerability exploitability and provide contextual remediation guidance.
Statistical renaming, Type inference, and Deobfuscation tool for JavaScript code.
A deliberately vulnerable modern day app with lots of DOM related bugs
Protect your Fastify server against CSRF attacks with a series of utilities and recommendations for secure application development.
ImmuniWeb® Discovery
ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web.
InfoSecHired
An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.
Mandos Brief Newsletter
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.
Checkmarx SCA
A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.
Check Point CloudGuard WAF
A cloud-native web application and API security solution that uses contextual AI to protect against known and zero-day threats without signature-based detection.
Orca Security
A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.
DryRun
Wiz
Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.