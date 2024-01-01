Caldera is a cybersecurity framework by MITRE for automated security assessments and adversary emulation.
A tool that can help detect and takeover subdomains with dead DNS records. This tool is designed to help security researchers and penetration testers identify potential vulnerabilities in DNS infrastructure. Features: * Detects subdomains with dead DNS records * Takes over subdomains with dead DNS records * Provides a list of detected subdomains Note: This tool is for educational purposes only and should not be used to engage in illegal activities.
An open-source intelligence collection, research, and artifact management tool inspired by SpiderFoot, Harpoon, and DataSploit.
A document that helps inform red team planning by contrasting against the very specific red team style described in Red Teams.
A wargaming network for penetration testers to practice their skills in a realistic environment.
TikiTorch offers advanced process injection capabilities to execute code stealthily in another process's space.
A collection of precompiled Windows exploits for privilege escalation.