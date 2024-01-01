tko-subs 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A tool that can help detect and takeover subdomains with dead DNS records. This tool is designed to help security researchers and penetration testers identify potential vulnerabilities in DNS infrastructure. Features: * Detects subdomains with dead DNS records * Takes over subdomains with dead DNS records * Provides a list of detected subdomains Note: This tool is for educational purposes only and should not be used to engage in illegal activities.