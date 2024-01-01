RedWarden 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

RedWarden is a Cobalt Strike C2 Reverse proxy that helps evade detection by Blue Teams, AVs, EDRs, and scanners through packet inspection and malleable profile correlation. It provides a robust solution for penetration testers and red teams to operate undetected in a network. With its advanced features, RedWarden enables users to bypass security controls and maintain a stealthy presence in the target environment. The tool's packet inspection capability allows it to analyze incoming traffic and modify or drop packets to avoid detection. Additionally, its malleable profile correlation feature enables it to adapt to changing network conditions and evade signature-based detection. RedWarden is an open-source tool, licensed under GPL-3.0, and is available on GitHub. It is a valuable resource for cybersecurity professionals and researchers looking to improve their skills in penetration testing and red teaming.