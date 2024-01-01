Weaponize Word documents with PowerShell Empire using the Microsoft DDE exploit.
RedWarden is a Cobalt Strike C2 Reverse proxy that helps evade detection by Blue Teams, AVs, EDRs, and scanners through packet inspection and malleable profile correlation. It provides a robust solution for penetration testers and red teams to operate undetected in a network. With its advanced features, RedWarden enables users to bypass security controls and maintain a stealthy presence in the target environment. The tool's packet inspection capability allows it to analyze incoming traffic and modify or drop packets to avoid detection. Additionally, its malleable profile correlation feature enables it to adapt to changing network conditions and evade signature-based detection. RedWarden is an open-source tool, licensed under GPL-3.0, and is available on GitHub. It is a valuable resource for cybersecurity professionals and researchers looking to improve their skills in penetration testing and red teaming.
Utilizes dirtyc0w kernel exploit for privilege escalation in a Docker container.
A collection of scripts for Turbo Intruder, a penetration testing tool
CTF toolkit for rapid exploit development and prototyping.
A lightweight and portable Docker container for penetration testers and CTF players
Full-featured C2 framework for stealthy communication and control on web servers.