InlineWhispers is a tool designed to work with Direct System Calls in Cobalt Strike's Beacon Object Files (BOF), allowing users to create and manage BOF files for various offensive security purposes. It provides a convenient way to interact with BOF files, enabling users to create, modify, and execute system calls within the context of a Beacon payload. InlineWhispers is particularly useful for red teamers and penetration testers who need to create custom BOF files for their operations. The tool is built on top of the Cobalt Strike framework and is designed to simplify the process of working with BOF files, making it an essential tool for anyone involved in offensive security.