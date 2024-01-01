SharpC2 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

SharpC2 is a Command and Control Framework written in C# that provides a robust and flexible solution for remote access and control of compromised systems. It offers a range of features, including modular design, multi-protocol support, and a user-friendly interface, making it a powerful tool for penetration testers and red teams. With its extensive documentation and open-source nature, SharpC2 is an ideal choice for those looking to develop and customize their own command and control solutions.