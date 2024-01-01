Python framework for building and utilizing interfaces to transfer data between frameworks with a focus on Command and Control frameworks.
SharpC2 is a Command and Control Framework written in C# that provides a robust and flexible solution for remote access and control of compromised systems. It offers a range of features, including modular design, multi-protocol support, and a user-friendly interface, making it a powerful tool for penetration testers and red teams. With its extensive documentation and open-source nature, SharpC2 is an ideal choice for those looking to develop and customize their own command and control solutions.
Python framework for building and utilizing interfaces to transfer data between frameworks with a focus on Command and Control frameworks.
A modular and script-friendly multithread bruteforcer for managing task parameters in Python scripts.
Back-end component for red team operations with crucial design considerations.
A fuzzing framework for Android that creates corrupt media files to identify potential vulnerabilities
Kali Linux is a specialized Linux distribution for cybersecurity professionals, focusing on penetration testing and security auditing.
A tool that exposes the functionality of the Volume Shadow Copy Service (VSS) for creation, enumeration, and manipulation of volume shadow copies, with features for persistence and evasion.