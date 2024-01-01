Practical security policy enforcement for Android apps via bytecode rewriting and in-place reference monitor.
Gophish is an open-source phishing toolkit designed for businesses and penetration testers, providing the ability to quickly and easily setup and execute phishing engagements and security awareness training.
Web-based tool for browsing mobile applications sandbox and previewing SQLite databases.
PHP Script demonstrating a smart honey pot for email form protection.
Tools and documentation for validating hardware security requirements on x86 platforms, including bootable USB key creation and platform configuration verification.
A security checklist app for your Mac that helps you with basic security hygiene and prevents 80% of problems.
Introspy-Android is a blackbox tool for understanding Android app behavior and identifying security issues at runtime.