Darkarmour is a Windows AV evasion tool that helps bypass antivirus software, allowing for the creation of undetectable malware.
The PenTesters Framework (PTF) is a Python script designed for Debian/Ubuntu/ArchLinux based distributions to create a cohesive and up-to-date penetration testing framework, organizing tools in a manner aligned with the Penetration Testing Execution Standard (PTES) and simplifying installation and packaging.
A framework for exploiting Android-based devices and applications
A powerful tool for hiding the true location of your Teamserver, evading detection from Incident Response, redirecting users, blocking specific IP addresses, and managing Malleable C2 traffic in Red Team engagements.
A Python library for exploiting race conditions in web apps
Redboto is a collection of scripts for red team operations against the AWS API.
CobaltBus enables Cobalt Strike C2 traffic via Azure Servicebus for enhanced covert operations.