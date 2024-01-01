PenTesters Framework (PTF) 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

The PenTesters Framework (PTF) is a Python script designed for Debian/Ubuntu/ArchLinux based distributions to create a cohesive and up-to-date penetration testing framework, organizing tools in a manner aligned with the Penetration Testing Execution Standard (PTES) and simplifying installation and packaging.