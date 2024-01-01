5 tools and resources
mXtract is a Linux-based tool for memory analysis and dumping with regex pattern search capabilities.
Visually inspect regex matches in binary data/text with YARA and regular expressions, displaying matched bytes and surrounding context.
Detects and handles potential malware in Microsoft Exchange 2019 messages with various techniques and third-party libraries.
An Active Defense framework for detecting and responding to phishing attacks in Office 365 Message Trace logs.
A library and command line interface for extracting URLs, IP addresses, MD5/SHA hashes, email addresses, and YARA rules from text corpora.