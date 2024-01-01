regex

mXtract

mXtract is a Linux-based tool for memory analysis and dumping with regex pattern search capabilities.

Digital Forensics
Free
memory-analysispenetration-testingregexmemory-dumping
YARALYZER

Visually inspect regex matches in binary data/text with YARA and regular expressions, displaying matched bytes and surrounding context.

Digital Forensics
Free
binary-analysisfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patchingyararegexbinary-security
Microsoft Exchange 2019 Transport Filtering Agent

Detects and handles potential malware in Microsoft Exchange 2019 messages with various techniques and third-party libraries.

Specialized Security
Free
malware-detectionfile-analysisemail-securityregex
Phishing Intelligence Engine (PIE)

An Active Defense framework for detecting and responding to phishing attacks in Office 365 Message Trace logs.

Specialized Security
Free
office-365email-securitythreat-feedregexthreat-intelligence
iocextract

A library and command line interface for extracting URLs, IP addresses, MD5/SHA hashes, email addresses, and YARA rules from text corpora.

Malware Analysis
Free
iocindicator-of-compromiseregex