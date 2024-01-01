AWSBucketDump

A command-line tool to get valuable information out of AWS CloudTrail and a general purpose toolbox for working with IAM policies
Security Tool to Look For Interesting Files in S3 Buckets This tool is designed to help security researchers and penetration testers identify interesting files in AWS S3 buckets. Features: * Supports multiple AWS regions * Supports multiple S3 bucket types (public, private, and shared) * Supports multiple file types (e.g., JSON, CSV, PDF) * Supports filtering and sorting of results Note: This tool is for educational purposes only and should not be used to access unauthorized systems or data.
A script and library for identifying risks in AWS IAM configuration
A tool to identify publicly accessible S3 objects
Comprehensive suite of tools and resources by Microsoft Azure for ensuring security and protection of data and applications in the cloud.
A project that sets up partitioned Athena tables for CloudTrail logs and updates partitions nightly.
Anchore Enterprise is a platform that protects and secures software supply chains end-to-end.