AWSBucketDump

Security Tool to Look For Interesting Files in S3 Buckets This tool is designed to help security researchers and penetration testers identify interesting files in AWS S3 buckets. Features: * Supports multiple AWS regions * Supports multiple S3 bucket types (public, private, and shared) * Supports multiple file types (e.g., JSON, CSV, PDF) * Supports filtering and sorting of results Note: This tool is for educational purposes only and should not be used to access unauthorized systems or data.