PTJunior Logo

PTJunior

1
Commercial
Offensive Security
Ai
Penetration Testing
Automation
Security Testing
Exploitation
Reconnaissance
Reporting
Security Assessment
Offensive Security
Vulnerability Exploitation
Visit Website

PTJunior by Vulnetic.ai is an AI-powered penetration testing platform designed to automate security assessments. The platform consists of three main components: 1. Reconnaissance: PTJunior conducts specialized scans to determine attack vectors on target machines, performing intelligent reconnaissance and attack vector analysis to prioritize targets. 2. Exploitation: Using AI technology, the platform can exploit vulnerabilities in applications without requiring traditional vulnerability scanners, featuring real-time adaptation and evasion techniques. 3. Reporting: The platform generates compliance-focused reports that meet NIST SP 800-115 standards, with options to create reports for individual IP addresses or entire scopes. The workspace interface allows security teams to monitor penetration testing activities in real-time as the AI agent autonomously discovers, exploits, and documents vulnerabilities. The queue management system enables IT professionals to add multiple IP addresses to a testing queue, with the platform automatically progressing through targets and generating reports. PTJunior is offered through various pricing models, including usage-based pricing, business plans with unlimited testing, and enterprise options with features like white-labeling, custom integrations, and on-premise deployment.

FEATURES

AI Penetration Testing

AI Report Generation

Cloud Pentesting

Active Directory Pentesting

Web Pentesting

IOT Pentesting

Privilege Escalation Assessments

Usage Based Pricing

ALTERNATIVES

Metasploit Logo
Metasploit

A penetration testing framework for identifying and exploiting vulnerabilities.

Free
Offensive Security
SigThief Logo
SigThief

Stealing Signatures and Making One Invalid Signature at a Time.

Free
Offensive Security
OWASP Amass Logo
OWASP Amass

Performs network mapping of attack surfaces and external asset discovery using open source information gathering and active reconnaissance techniques.

Free
Offensive Security
Covert Red Team Attack Infrastructure Logo
Covert Red Team Attack Infrastructure

Back-end component for red team operations with crucial design considerations.

Free
Offensive Security
How to Write Malleable C2 Profiles for Cobalt Strike Logo
How to Write Malleable C2 Profiles for Cobalt Strike

Learn how to create new Malleable C2 profiles for Cobalt Strike to avoid detection and signatured toolset

Free
Offensive Security
Penetration Testing Practice Profile Logo
Penetration Testing Practice Profile

A collection of resources for practicing penetration testing

Free
Offensive Security
Domain Logo
Domain

Setup script for Regon-ng

Free
Offensive Security
CrackMapExec (CME) Logo
CrackMapExec (CME)

CrackMapExec (CME) - A tool for querying internal database for host and credential information in cybersecurity.

Free
Offensive Security

PINNED

Mandos Brief Newsletter Logo

Mandos Brief Newsletter

A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.

Resources
PTJunior Logo

PTJunior

An AI-powered penetration testing platform that autonomously discovers, exploits, and documents vulnerabilities while generating NIST-compliant reports.

Offensive Security
CTIChef.com Detection Feeds Logo

CTIChef.com Detection Feeds

A tiered cyber threat intelligence service providing detection rules from public repositories with varying levels of analysis, processing, and guidance for security teams.

Threat Management
ImmuniWeb® Discovery Logo

ImmuniWeb® Discovery

ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web.

Attack Surface Management
Checkmarx SCA Logo

Checkmarx SCA

A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.

Application Security
Orca Security Logo

Orca Security

A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.

Cloud Security
DryRun Logo

DryRun

A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.

Application Security