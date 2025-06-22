PTJunior 1 Commercial

PTJunior by Vulnetic.ai is an AI-powered penetration testing platform designed to automate security assessments. The platform consists of three main components: 1. Reconnaissance: PTJunior conducts specialized scans to determine attack vectors on target machines, performing intelligent reconnaissance and attack vector analysis to prioritize targets. 2. Exploitation: Using AI technology, the platform can exploit vulnerabilities in applications without requiring traditional vulnerability scanners, featuring real-time adaptation and evasion techniques. 3. Reporting: The platform generates compliance-focused reports that meet NIST SP 800-115 standards, with options to create reports for individual IP addresses or entire scopes. The workspace interface allows security teams to monitor penetration testing activities in real-time as the AI agent autonomously discovers, exploits, and documents vulnerabilities. The queue management system enables IT professionals to add multiple IP addresses to a testing queue, with the platform automatically progressing through targets and generating reports. PTJunior is offered through various pricing models, including usage-based pricing, business plans with unlimited testing, and enterprise options with features like white-labeling, custom integrations, and on-premise deployment.