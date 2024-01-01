csprecon Logo

csprecon

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

Discover new target domains using Content Security Policy This tool helps you find new target domains by analyzing the Content Security Policy (CSP) of a website. Features: * Identify new target domains * Analyze CSP policies * Find vulnerabilities Use cases: * Penetration testing * Vulnerability assessment * Security research

Network Security
Free
cspcontent-security-policypenetration-testingvulnerability-assessmentsecurity-research

ALTERNATIVES