OpenSnitch is a GNU/Linux application firewall with interactive outbound connections filtering and system-wide domain blocking capabilities.
Discover new target domains using Content Security Policy This tool helps you find new target domains by analyzing the Content Security Policy (CSP) of a website. Features: * Identify new target domains * Analyze CSP policies * Find vulnerabilities Use cases: * Penetration testing * Vulnerability assessment * Security research
A tool that reads IP packets from the network or a tcpdump save file and writes an ASCII summary of the packet data.
pfSense is a leading open source firewall and network security solution, providing advanced protection and connectivity options.
A Hadoop library for reading and querying PCAP files
Netcap efficiently converts network packets into structured audit records for machine learning algorithms, using Protocol Buffers for encoding.
mitmproxy is an interactive, SSL/TLS-capable intercepting proxy with a console interface for HTTP/1, HTTP/2, and WebSockets.