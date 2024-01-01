ALTERNATIVES

OpenSnitch 0 ( 0 ) OpenSnitch is a GNU/Linux application firewall with interactive outbound connections filtering and system-wide domain blocking capabilities. Network Security Free firewalllinuxsecuritynetwork-security

Ipsumdump 0 ( 0 ) A tool that reads IP packets from the network or a tcpdump save file and writes an ASCII summary of the packet data. Network Security Free network-securitynetwork-monitoringpacket-analysistcpdump

PFSense 0 ( 0 ) pfSense is a leading open source firewall and network security solution, providing advanced protection and connectivity options. Network Security Free awsazurecloud-securityfirewallnetwork-securityvpc

Hadoop PCAP library 0 ( 0 ) A Hadoop library for reading and querying PCAP files Network Security Free pcap

Netcap 0 ( 0 ) Netcap efficiently converts network packets into structured audit records for machine learning algorithms, using Protocol Buffers for encoding. Network Security Free network-securitymachine-learningpacket-capturedata-analysisintrusion-detectionanomaly-detection